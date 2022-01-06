RBI releases 2021 list of domestic systemically important banks

Reserve Bank of India stated that State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), under the same bucketing structure as in the 2020 list of D-SIBs.

The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs was phased-in from April 1, 2016 and became fully effective from April 1, 2019.

The additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer, stated RBI.

The Reserve Bank had issued the framework for dealing with domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) on July 22, 2014. The D-SIB framework requires the Reserve Bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

Based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:19 PM IST