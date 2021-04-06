RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors ahead of monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Monday rejigged portfolios of its deputy governors, with the key monetary policy department remaining with Michael Debabrata Patra.

The reshuffle follows the retirement of deputy governor B P Kanungo from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on completion of his one-year extension.

As deputy governor, Kanungo headed the departments of currency management, information technology, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange, and internal debt management.

Now, the central bank has reshuffled its 32 departments among the three deputy governors -- M K Jain, Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

Besides the portfolio of monetary policy department, Patra has been assigned 10 other departments, including external investments and operations, statistics and information management, financial markets operations and financial stability unit, the RBI said in a statement.

Jain has been assigned 11 departments, including of co-ordination, information technology, supervision, financial inclusion and development, human resource management, and premises.

As per the RBI's statement, Rao will look after 10 departments, including regulation, communication, currency management, payment and settlement systems, legal, foreign exchange and risk monitoring.