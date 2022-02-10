e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

RBI Policy highlights: Lending rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.35%

FPJ Web Desk
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of elevated level of inflation/RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das |

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of elevated level of inflation/RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das |

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India has left lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 percent, reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

Here are the highlights:

  • Projects GDP growth at 7.8 percent for next fiscal, against 9.2 percent this fiscal

  • India charting different course of recovery than rest of the world; to be fastest growing economy

  • RBI to continue with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth; pandemic hold global economy hostage

  • Retail inflation projected at 5.3 percent for current fiscal, 4.5 percent in FY23

  • Inflation to peak in the current quarter within tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal

  • Hardening global crude oil prices present upside risk to inflation

  • Indian rupee showed resilience in the face of global spillovers

  • Current account deficit to be below 2 percent of GDP in current fiscal

  • Overall system liquidity remains in large surplus

  • RBI would continue to insulate domestic economy from global spillovers

  • RBI extends by 3 months on-tap liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for healthcare, contact intensive sector

  • E RUPI digital voucher cap raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and multiple-use permitted

  • RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines

  • RBI governor delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies

  • Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during April 6-8.

ALSO READ

RBI MPC: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate maintained at 3.35% RBI MPC: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate maintained at 3.35%
Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Advertisement