RBI Policy highlights: Lending rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.35%

The Reserve Bank of India has left lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 percent, reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.
Here are the highlights:
Projects GDP growth at 7.8 percent for next fiscal, against 9.2 percent this fiscal
India charting different course of recovery than rest of the world; to be fastest growing economy
RBI to continue with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth; pandemic hold global economy hostage
Retail inflation projected at 5.3 percent for current fiscal, 4.5 percent in FY23
Inflation to peak in the current quarter within tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal
Hardening global crude oil prices present upside risk to inflation
Indian rupee showed resilience in the face of global spillovers
Current account deficit to be below 2 percent of GDP in current fiscal
Overall system liquidity remains in large surplus
RBI would continue to insulate domestic economy from global spillovers
RBI extends by 3 months on-tap liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for healthcare, contact intensive sector
E RUPI digital voucher cap raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and multiple-use permitted
RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines
RBI governor delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies
Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during April 6-8.