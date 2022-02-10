RBI Policy highlights: Lending rate unchanged for 10th time in a row at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.35%

The Reserve Bank of India has left lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 percent, reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

Here are the highlights:

Projects GDP growth at 7.8 percent for next fiscal, against 9.2 percent this fiscal

India charting different course of recovery than rest of the world; to be fastest growing economy

RBI to continue with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth; pandemic hold global economy hostage

Retail inflation projected at 5.3 percent for current fiscal, 4.5 percent in FY23

Inflation to peak in the current quarter within tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal

Hardening global crude oil prices present upside risk to inflation

Indian rupee showed resilience in the face of global spillovers

Current account deficit to be below 2 percent of GDP in current fiscal

Overall system liquidity remains in large surplus

RBI would continue to insulate domestic economy from global spillovers

RBI extends by 3 months on-tap liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for healthcare, contact intensive sector

E RUPI digital voucher cap raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and multiple-use permitted

RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines

RBI governor delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies

Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during April 6-8.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:25 PM IST