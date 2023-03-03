e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI penalises Amazon Pay, Mannapuram and Ola for non-compliance with KYC norms

RBI penalises Amazon Pay, Mannapuram and Ola for non-compliance with KYC norms

Amazon has a Rs 3 crore fine, while Mannapuram Finance has to pay Rs 1.67 crore and Ola Financial faces a Rs 17.63 lakh penalty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

Amidst rising cases of cyberfraud, Know Your Customer (KYC) details have become a crucial tool for verification to enhance security. Although all payment aggregators have migrated to obtaining KYC information via video instead of personal visits, some including Amazon Pay had delayed the process. This has led to a Rs 3 crore fine from the Reserve Bank of India against Amazon Pay, and similar penalties against other platforms as well.

Read Also
40 Countries' "Make Amazon Pay" Protests Threaten Black Friday Sales
article-image

Other entities also affected

The fintech arm of global internet giant Amazon, has been penalised by the central bank, despite being licensed as a payment aggregator along with 31 others. Another app US-based Obopay has also been slapped with a fine of almost Rs 6 crore, while Mannapuram Finance has to pay Rs 1.67 crore and Ola Financial has a Rs 17.63 lakh penalty.

Read Also
RBL Bank collaborates with Amazon Pay to offer UPI Payment Service
article-image

Action follows show cause notice

Amazon Pay, along with the other entities, had received a show cause notice for non-compliance with prepaid payment instrument (PPI) and KYC norms. After the response from fintech apps, the central bank concluded that the charges were substantiated and imposed the penalties.

In response to the action, Amazon reiterated its commitment towards compliance, along with innovation in services for needs of the consumers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foxconn to manufacture iPhones near Bengaluru, create 1 lakh jobs

Foxconn to manufacture iPhones near Bengaluru, create 1 lakh jobs

India's score on laws to ensure equality for working women down to 74.4

India's score on laws to ensure equality for working women down to 74.4

Nykaa allots 9,04,190 shares to employees who exercised stock options

Nykaa allots 9,04,190 shares to employees who exercised stock options

HDFC Bank announces allotment of 3,17,091 stock options

HDFC Bank announces allotment of 3,17,091 stock options

JSW Energy CEO rewarded with 82,838 shares as stock options

JSW Energy CEO rewarded with 82,838 shares as stock options