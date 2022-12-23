RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth fragile, says it needs all the support it can get

The IMF describing India has a bright spot among global economies slipping into darkness, has been used by the government as a response to inflation and recession concerns. But even as retail inflation has dropped below the RBI's tolerance level of 6 per cent after three quarters, core inflation remains above that threshold. Amidst these conditions combined with global headwinds, a member of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, has called the country's economic growth fragile.

Concerns about future blocking capital

Speaking at IIM-Ahmedabad, Jayanth R Varma admitted that India's economy needs all the support it can get, as other factors essential for growth other than government spending and exports need to gather steam. He was referring to capital investment as well as private consumption, which are not moving forward due to concerns about future prospects. For instance, there's uncertainty about the rise of private consumption, once pent up demand from the pandemic completely fizzles out.

Looking at the flipside

Both RBI and the World Bank have lowered their growth forecast for India, making investors even more wary of the future. Varma also added that although India is doing better than most developed economies, its aspirations are also higher. While the country has a rising number of young people that can contribute to growth, it also needs to ensure employment for a large population.

He also added that putting economic growth above the need to contain inflation, resulted in RBI's failure to bring price rise below its tolerance level for 10 months.