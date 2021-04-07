RBI MPC, inflation target, and slower pace of growth for services: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 7, 2021

RBI MPC Delivers No Negative Surprises

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its first meeting of FY22 has kept interest rates unchanged. Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated to keep the rates low till the economic recovery is well secured.

The committee has kept the repo rates unchanged at 4% since May last year. The reverse repo rate is also left untouched at 3.35%. The MPC has maintained its growth outlook for FY22 at 10.5%. However, rising COVID cases are seen as the biggest possible threat to this outlook.

The outcome of the meeting is entirely on the expected lines. It will ensure that abundant liquidity will continue to persist in the system.

In an ideal scenario, the RBI would have looked to wipe out some of the excess liquidity from the system. But, with the ongoing second COVID wave, the economy requires all the support that it could get. Hence, RBI had to put that plan on hold.