RBI MPC: Policy rate unchanged for 7th time in a row; repo retained at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep MPC rates unchanged for the seventh time straight and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility. at its bi-monthly policy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC has decided to leave repo rate unchanged continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth​.

The announcement came after a three-day meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The central bank has cut policy rates by 115 basis points since February 2020.

The repo rate -- the central bank's lending rate -- remains unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate -- borrowing rate -- at 3.35 per cent.