RBI may go for inter-meeting cut of 25-40 bps

"Given the evolving macroeconomic situation and deteriorating global backdrop, we believe the risks of an intermeeting cut of 25-40 basis points have increased materially," British brokerage Barclays said in its note.

"Even if the RBI does not make an intermeeting move, we see them cutting by at least 65 basis points by June, with risks biased towards more easing than this," it said.

Meanwhile, the RBI will sell $ 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices.

The central bank also stressed it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers.