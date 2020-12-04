RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, maintains accommodative stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained the policy stance at accommodative.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a unanimous decision to maintain the status quo after a three-day meeting that began on December 2. The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The reverse repo rate also remains steady at 3.35 percent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He added that the MPC will maintain the accommodative stance "for as long as necessary."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth. The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March to support growth. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rates to a historic low.