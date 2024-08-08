 RBI Imposes Fine On Nidhi Co-operative Bank For Violating Loan Guidelines
The recent action by RBI was taken in response to the bank's failure with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are Interested’.

G R Mukesh
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a recent development, on Thursday (August 8) imposed a monetary fine of Rs 50,000 on Nidhi Co-operative Bank Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Loans and Conflicts of Interest

In the financial landscape, regulatory compliance is not just a guideline but also it is a neccesity.

The RBI, in the statement released, added that it has conducted a statutory inspection of Nidhi Co-operative Bank, with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2023.

During the inspection, it was identified by RBI that the bank had sanctioned loans where the guarantors were relatives of the bank's directors.

Upon identifying the failure by Nidhi Co-operative Bankm the RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions, said RBI in the release.

After reviewing the bank's response the notice and holding a personal hearing, the RBI found that the bank's action warrantes a penalty.

Thereafter, the RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Nidhi Co-operative Bank under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. Further, imposition of this monetary penalty is without prejudice to any other action that may be initiated by RBI against the bank," said RBI in the release.

