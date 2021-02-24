RBI has major concerns about cryptocurrencies, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not very open about cryptocurrencies but very much interested in blockchain technology. This was conveyed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

During an interview to CNBCTV18 , Das said, “RBI has some major concerns about cryptocurrencies which we have conveyed to the government.” Former Economic Affairs Secretary added that the government is evaluating cryptocurrencies. “I do expect the government to sooner or later to take a call.”

In the past, the RBI had banned banks from using their systems for cryptocurrency-related transactions. This curb was later reversed by the Supreme Court.

Recently, Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stated that he will never buy Bitcoin in his life. He added “I think it is speculation of the highest order. I don’t want to join every party in town. I think the hangover is much worse.”