RBI has come out with a timely and proactive set of announcements: PNB

RBI has come out with a timely and proactive set of announcements for all stakeholders, including individuals, small businesses, and MSMEs, to mitigate the incipient challenges and support growth impulses at the ground level. Simultaneously, measures have been announced for the lending institutions as well as the State governments to ensure ample liquidity & credit flow support, said S.S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank on RBI Monetary Policy announcement.

The On-tap liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore for covid related health care sector along with the incentives for banks like priority sector classification and higher interest on surplus liquidity window will ease access to emergency health services and reaffirms the immediate objective of preserving life and livelihood. Similarly, Special Long term Repo Operations for SFBs (SLTRO) of Rs 10,000 Crore will facilitate last-mile credit delivery to MFIs adversely impacted by the current wave of the pandemic. The announcement of the second purchase of Government Securities of Rs 35000 Crore under GSAP assures further liquidity supply.