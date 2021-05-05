RBI governor's surprise address: From special facility to tackle COVID, to KYC norms, to announcements related to Small Finance Banks

- Banks are being incentivised for quick delivery of credit under the special liquidity facility through the extension of priority sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022. These loans will continue to be classified under the priority sector till repayment or maturity, whichever is earlier.

- Banks are expected to create a COVID loan book under the scheme.

- Das announced COVID-related stressed assets resolution framework 2.0 under which individuals, small businesses and MSMEs can restructure loans up to Rs 25 crore, if not availed the facility last year. Restructuring under the proposed framework may be invoked up to September 30, 2021, and shall have to be implemented within 90 days after invocation. In respect of individual borrowers and small businesses, lending institutions are being permitted to use this window to modify such plans to the extent of increasing the period of the moratorium and/or extending the residual tenor up to a total of two years. Other conditions will remain the same.

- RBI relaxes rules for availing overdraft facility for state governments up to September 30.

- The regulator has rationalised KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories.