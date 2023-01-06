RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says all central banks can't follow the same policies

Shaktikanta Das | Image: Wikipedia

The US Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its battle against inflation, and has been relentlessly scaling up interest rates to limit cashflow, controld demand and contain price rise. But that's the American central bank acting with that country's economic position as a background and with its own priorities. But with the dollar being a currency for almost all global trade, the pressure to pass on interest rate hikes in the US is on other central banks, which hampers growth in their respective economies.

But a single approach towards policy doesn't have to suit every banking authority, and each has to consider domestic conditions, according to Reserve Bank of India's governor Shaktikanta Das.

Speaking at an event marking the lauch of the International Monetary Fund's book on South Asia's economy, he also added that he doesn't believe in the modern monetary theory.

What is the Modern Monetary Theory?

The theory is an unconventional take on currency, which rules out the role of government deficits and national debt. It suggests that a government is the issuer of currency and can make more money by creating more of the currency, which isn't backed by gold. It also says that governments which use Fiat currencies, aren't restricted by the inflow of taxes, as they have a monopoly on currencies.

RBI's strategic approach to pandemic

He explaind that the RBI's interest rate cuts and liquidity expansion during the pandemic wasn controlled and targetted. The government's steps in that era helped the RBI tackle the issue of pulling out liquidity, which is more complicated than injecting it.