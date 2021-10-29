RBI governor Shaktikanta Das given three-year extension

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has been given a three-year extension.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, initially for a period of three years.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the second term of three years, Das will head the RBI till December, 2024.

Notably, Das had been credited with steering India's monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, industry observers credit him with swiftly rolling out policy measures to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

Holding key governance portfolios, Das also acted as the Member of the 15th Finance Commission and as the G20 Sherpa of India.



Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:03 AM IST