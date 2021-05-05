RBI eases KYC compliance; no restrictions till December 31, 2021

Customer accounts where periodic Know Your Customer (KYC) updating is new or pending will attract "no punitive restriction on the operation of customer accounts" till December 31, 2021, unless warranted, due to any other reason. Stating this, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, in his virtual address on Wednesday also announced rationalisation of compliance to KYC requirements.

To enhance customer convenience, the RBI has now been decided to rationalise certain components of the extant KYC norms including extension of the scope of video KYC known as V-CIP (video-based customer identification process) for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of Legal Entities and for periodic updation of KYC, IANS said



The easing of compliance measures also includes conversion of limited KYC accounts opened on the basis of Aadhaar e-KYC authentication in non face-to-face mode to fully KYC-compliant accounts. Also, the RBI has allowed the use of KYC Identifier of Centralised KYC Registry (CKYCR) for V-CIP and submission of electronic documents (including identity documents issued through DigiLocker) as identify proof.



Banks have also been asked to introduce more customer-friendly options, including the use of digital channels for the purpose of periodic updation of KYC details of customers.



Further, keeping in view the COVID related restrictions in various parts of the country, Regulated Entities have been advised that for the customer accounts where periodic KYC updating is due/pending, no punitive restriction on operations of customer account(s) shall be imposed till December 31, 2021 unless warranted due to any other reason or under instructions of any regulator/enforcement agency/court of law, etc. Account holders are requested to update their KYC during this period.