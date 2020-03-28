RBI doesn’t give growth, inflation outlook as GDP projections at risk

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refrained from making any projections for growth and inflation saying the performance of these two key macroeconomic parameters in the days ahead would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that no projection for growth and inflation was being given in view of the uncertainty created by outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Das further said that the growth projection of 4.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 and 5% for the whole fiscal was "at risk." On the global economy, the governor said that slowdown could deepen impacting the growth prospects everywhere in the world.

As regards India, Das said, "growth and inflation would be contingent on intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19." The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy usually provides projections for growth and inflation.

Raising grave concerns over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that there is high probability of parts of the global economy slipping into a recession. Das noted that the global economic activity has come to a near standstill as COVID-19 related lockdowns and social distancing have been imposed across most countries.

"Expectations of a shallow recovery in 2020 from 2019's decade low in global growth have been dashed," Das said. "The outlook is now heavily contingent upon the intensity, spread and duration of the pandemic. There is a rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession."

As Das announced an emergency rate cut of 75 basis points, he said that the Monetary Policy Committee refrained from giving any outlook for the country's inflation and growth due to the prevailing uncertainty.