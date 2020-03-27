RBI cuts key lending rates to 4.40%

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank in an unscheduled meet reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent from 5.15 per cent.
Consequently, the reverse repo rate was also reduced by 90 basis points to 4 per cent.
Furthermore, the MPC voted to maintain accommodative stance, thus opening up possibilities for more future rate cuts.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)