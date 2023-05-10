 RBI concerned about use of family offices to invest in properties abroad
RBI concerned about use of family offices to invest in properties abroad

Although the purchase of land overseas isn't banned, the plot needs to be used for valid purposes, which is why companies are allowed to buy property for commercial operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Family offices in Dubai and Singapore, set up by high net-worth business families of India that often buy mansions abroad, isn't entirely a new concept. But it turns out that a lot of wealthy Indians set up such firms to sidestep a regulation that limits the remittances sent by individuals to $250,000 a year, while allows companies to send up to $1 billion out of the country.

Now reports suggest that the Reserve Bank of India will be keeping an eye on the use of the Overseas Direct Investment route for remittances, for buying properties abroad.

Concerns about real-estate investments abroad

  • According to a report in Mint, the banking regulator clearly stated that buying property abroad as an investment is not permissible under the current norms.

  • Although the purchase of land overseas isn't banned, the plot needs to be used for valid purposes, which is why companies are allowed to buy property for commercial operations.

  • But if a family office or company set up by an individual buys land and keeps it for investment, that will be a violation which RBI is watching out for.

Preventing money from being parked outside India

  • Although RBI isn't concerned about the end use of remittances under permissible limits, but it has a problem with its use for investing in land, since the central bank wants to avoid speculative investment in assets abroad.

  • The ultimate aim is to stop people from parking their money abroad, instead of investing the money in India and paying taxes on it.

