RBI 'behind the curve' critique: Dy Governor Patra asserts 'approach has served us well'

Addressing criticism of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) being ''behind the curve'' by continuing with the accommodative stance longer than other countries, Deputy Governor Michael Patra stated ''the approach has served us well''.

It can be noted that the RBI has been critiqued in some quarters for being 'behind the curve' by holding on to its GDP growth-enhancing accommodative stance.

''Yes, there has been criticism that RBI has fallen behind the curve but only time will tell whether or not India got it right. So far, the approach has served us well and has helped in charting a course for ourselves into the future with a difference to the rest of the world," Patra said, while delivering the 18th C D Deshmukh Memorial Lecture organized by Council for Social Development.

Patra added that the slew of over 100 measures taken by the central bank since the onset of the pandemic, which included conventional ones like rate cuts have contributed significantly in engineering a turnaround in the Indian economy.

Conceding that the impact of the measures is still unraveling, Patra said, ''The overall state of the economy and of financial markets – which is what these measures sought to address – provides some evidence of the efficacy or otherwise of the RBI's pandemic response.'' Patra said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:51 PM IST