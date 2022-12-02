e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI: Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18

RBI: Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposits by 8.94 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
RBI: Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Indian banking system's outstanding credit grew by 16.96 per cent for the fortnight ended November 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The bank credit grew to Rs 133.29 lakh crore for the fortnight ended November 18 this year as against Rs 113.96 lakh crore on November 19, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Bank deposit growth

The deposit growth came at 9.30 per cent, with the overall base Rs 177.15 lakh crore as on November 18 as against Rs 162.06 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Read Also
Bank of Maharashtra organises Town Hall Meeting on the Customer Rights and Grievance Redressal...
article-image

Interestingly, amid a war for deposits in the system as banks jostle to raise the liabilities to fund the elevated credit growth, the overall deposits in the system declined marginally during the fortnight as against the Rs 177.88 lakh crore as on November 4.

Why the steady rise in credit growth?

It can be noted that the current fiscal has seen a steady rise in credit growth in FY23 driven by a variety of reasons, including economic growth, borrowers' shift to the bank as against other credit substitutes amid rising interest rates, etc.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposits by 8.94 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

RBI: Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18

RBI: Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18

Tech layoffs: US-based Fidelity fires 400 Indian employees in Pune as part of global job cuts

Tech layoffs: US-based Fidelity fires 400 Indian employees in Pune as part of global job cuts

China’s zero COVID policy to infect these Indian sectors|Teji Mandi Explains

China’s zero COVID policy to infect these Indian sectors|Teji Mandi Explains

HCL to host Investor Day in New York on Dec 8

HCL to host Investor Day in New York on Dec 8

Europe closer to imposing $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil

Europe closer to imposing $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil