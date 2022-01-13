e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

RBI approves appointment of Ittira Davis as MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB

Ittira Davis has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said.
Ittira Davis has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015. |

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has received the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ittira Davis as its Managing Director & CEO for a period of one year.

Ittira Davis has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said.

Ittira Davis has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015.

"Ittira Davis extensive global banking experience will enable him to successfully lead the bank,” Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Chairman B A Prabhakar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
