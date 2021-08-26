e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI registers nine cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal, say sourcesTOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies over his death reports, says he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:18 PM IST

RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as new executive director

IANS
Prior to being promoted as ED, Ajay Kumar was heading RBI's New Delhi Regional Office as Regional Director/ Representational image | Photo credit: AFP

Prior to being promoted as ED, Ajay Kumar was heading RBI's New Delhi Regional Office as Regional Director/ Representational image | Photo credit: AFP

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED).

An RBI statement on Thursday said that the appointment came into effect from August 20.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the Bank as Regional Director.

Over a span of three decades, he has served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in RBI, said an RBI statement.

As Executive Director, Kumar will look after the Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department.

Kumar is Masters in Economics from Patna University, MS in Banking from ICFAI and Certified Bank Manager from Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad. He has undertaken the Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago and holds other professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal