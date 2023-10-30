Raymond Bags Redevelopment Project In Mahim, Eyes ₹1,700 Cr Revenue | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)

Mumbai: The Raymond Group has bagged a project for the redevelopment of Navjivan Society, Mori Road, Mahim, which has a revenue potential upwards of Rs1,700 crore. An office-bearer of the society confirmed the development when contacted by FPJ on Monday.

Rs301 crore investment in TXRL

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that Ten X Realty Ltd (TXRL), a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has been selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of Kumari Jethi T Sipahimalani CHS Ltd aka Navjivan Society, which is spread across 3.6 acre. Several builders were vying for the redevelopment of this property, but finally, the society handpicked TXRL. This is the second project of the company outside of Thane with the other project being in Bandra East.

Earlier this month, the company said it would invest up to Rs301 crore in its arm TXRL.

Raymond Ltd, in a regulatory filing, had informed that its board has approved to “invest an amount up to Rs301 crore in one or more tranches in TXRL.

“Out of the said investment, the company will invest up to Rs125 crore in the form of redeemable preference shares which would be subject to such terms as may be finally decided and agreed. The balance amount of Rs176 crore will be invested by providing Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD) to TXRL,” it added.

Raymond has a significant presence in the textile and apparel sector and diverse segments such as consumer care, realty, and engineering in national and international markets.

Navjivan Society was formed in 1956 following the efforts of freedom fighter and legislator Jethi Sipahimalani, who wanted to provide shelter to Sindhi refugees who were dislodged from Pakistan during partition. The land was purchased from Sobhraj Jhamatmal and the construction was carried out with a loan of Rs20.59 lakh from the Bombay Cooperative Housing Finance Society in 1959 and the work was completed in 1959. The flats were sold on a no-profit basis and each member was required to pay only Rs200 per month towards a loan. The loan was totally repaid in 1978.