RattanIndia Enterprise Employee Welfare Trust buys 3,33,562 shares of the company | RattanIndia

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited Employee Welfare Trust has purchased 3,33,562 shares of the company from open market on March 29 for Rs 1.14 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were bought on the NSE and the BSE.

RattanIndia Enterprises catapulted Revolt's production four times, within two months of acquisition, the company announced on April 3, through an exchange filing.

RattanIndia Enterprises shares

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises on Monday closed at Rs 37.35, up by 6.26 per cent.