 RattanIndia Enterprise Employee Welfare Trust buys 3,33,562 shares of the company
The shares worth Rs 1.14 crore were bought on the NSE and the BSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
RattanIndia Enterprises Limited Employee Welfare Trust has purchased 3,33,562 shares of the company from open market on March 29 for Rs 1.14 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were bought on the NSE and the BSE.

RattanIndia Enterprises catapulted Revolt's production four times, within two months of acquisition, the company announced on April 3, through an exchange filing.

RattanIndia Enterprises shares

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises on Monday closed at Rs 37.35, up by 6.26 per cent.

RattanIndia Enterprises catapults Revolt's production to 4x, within 2 months of acquisition
