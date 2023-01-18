e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatings agency Crisil reaffirms AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc

Ratings agency Crisil reaffirms AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc

Non-convertible debentures of Hindustan Zinc have now been categorised as stable with AAA rating.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

According to an exchange filing, ratings agency Crisil has reaffirmed the ratings of Hindustan Zinc to AAA for the longer term, which means that its stocks can be considered stable.

Read Also
Ratings agency ICRA says emission norms for tractors will impact 8% domestic volume
article-image

For the shorter run, Hindustan Zinc has achieved an A1+ rating, while its non-convertible debentures are now rated stable at AAA.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ratings agency Crisil reaffirms AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc

Ratings agency Crisil reaffirms AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc

In Pics: 8 ways in which Budget 2023 will affect the common man's pocket

In Pics: 8 ways in which Budget 2023 will affect the common man's pocket

India's population may have surpassed China to become most populous in the world, analysts estimate

India's population may have surpassed China to become most populous in the world, analysts estimate

Jacqueline Fernandez on ₹200 crore money laundering case: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined my career &...

Jacqueline Fernandez on ₹200 crore money laundering case: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined my career &...

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India