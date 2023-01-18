Ratings agency Crisil reaffirms AAA rating for Hindustan Zinc

According to an exchange filing, ratings agency Crisil has reaffirmed the ratings of Hindustan Zinc to AAA for the longer term, which means that its stocks can be considered stable.

For the shorter run, Hindustan Zinc has achieved an A1+ rating, while its non-convertible debentures are now rated stable at AAA.

