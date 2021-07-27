Ratan Tata tells shareholders: N Chandrasekaran's successor to be decided after fair, due deliberations by board

Will Natarajan Chandrasekhar, current head of Tata Sons, continue with another term? Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said that decision would be taken after fair and due deliberations by the board.

The news report appeared in The Economic Times titled, ‘Chandra Set for Second Term as Tata Sons Chief'. It said, Chandrasekaran is likely to be appointed for a second term. Top officials were cited as having told the daily that his re-appointment is a 'non-issue'.

Tata, however, said that he was not contacted regarding this report, which was reported by the financial daily.

The daily reported on Monday with a statement by Ratan Tata, Emeritus Chairman of Tata Sons, who said, "I would like to state on record that no one has contacted me with regard to this development or approached me on behalf of Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons chairman) on his second term. I would like to assure shareholders that any decision regarding the succession will be taken after fair and due deliberations by the board of Tata Sons."

Chandrasekaran also said: No such discussions has happened with Ratan Tata or the trusts or the board of Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran has completed four years in the salt to steel conglomerate in February 2021 and his term will end in February 2022.