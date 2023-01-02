Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Krishnakumar with Ratan Tata | Image credit: Wikipedia

Mumbai: Ratan Tata paid eloquent homage to his former close friend R.K. Krishnakumar on Monday. Krishnakumar passed away here on New Year's Day.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishnakumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all".

Funeral rites

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishnakumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m.

At the age of 84, Krishnakumar, a former vice chairman of IHCL and other enterprises as well as a former director of Tata Sons, died here on Sunday.

Companies in the Tata Group, the corporate world, and others have paid tribute to him in memory of his contributions to the Indian business sector.