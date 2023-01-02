e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m. At the age of 84, Krishnakumar, a former vice chairman of IHCL and other enterprises as well as a former director of Tata Sons, died here on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Krishnakumar with Ratan Tata | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Mumbai: Ratan Tata paid eloquent homage to his former close friend R.K. Krishnakumar on Monday. Krishnakumar passed away here on New Year's Day.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishnakumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all".

Read Also
Ratan Tata confidant and group veteran R Krishnakumar passes away
article-image

Funeral rites

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishnakumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m.

At the age of 84, Krishnakumar, a former vice chairman of IHCL and other enterprises as well as a former director of Tata Sons, died here on Sunday.

Companies in the Tata Group, the corporate world, and others have paid tribute to him in memory of his contributions to the Indian business sector.

Read Also
RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Bikaji acquires Hanuman Agrofood

Bikaji acquires Hanuman Agrofood

Karur Vysya Bank loans up 14.1% YoY as of Dec 31, deposits up 13.9%

Karur Vysya Bank loans up 14.1% YoY as of Dec 31, deposits up 13.9%