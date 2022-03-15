RapiPay becomes Delhi Capitals’ neo banking partner for IPL 2022

RapiPay Fintech today announced a strategic partnership with Delhi Capitals, becoming the team’s Neo Banking Partner for the 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). RapiPay becomes the first-ever player in its category to partner with an IPL team for a sponsorship of this scale, according to a press statement.

The RapiPay brand logo will feature on the back of Delhi Capitals players’ helmets and caps. Making its debut in IPL with this partnership, RapiPay aims to connect with millions of cricket fans across the world.

With this sponsorship, Nipun Jain, CEO, RapiPay Fintech Ltd. said, “We are excited and proud to be associated with Delhi Capitals, as it is a shared quest for success and excellence that brings us together. Our association with Delhi Capitals will help us in boosting our brand awareness and further propel our Neo Banking initiatives pan India”.

DC Interim CEO, Mr. Vinod Bisht, on the association, said, “It is an absolute honour that RapiPay has chosen to make their IPL debut with us – Delhi Capitals, We are delighted to welcome them on boarding. I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both brands.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:15 PM IST