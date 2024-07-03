Rapid Rise: How Many Sessions Did It Take for Sensex To Surge From 75,000 To 80,000 Points?

Representational image | File

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, soared to unprecedented heights, surpassing the 80,000 mark for the first time.

Marking a significant journey in the index, the Sensex climbed from 75,000 t0 80,000 points in just 58 trading session, highlighting its fastest-ever 5,000-point surge.

Rapid Ascent

The journey to 80,000 was punctuated by several key achievements.

The index first breached the 70,000 mark on December 11, 2023, and continued its upward trajectory, hitting 77,000 on June 10; 78,000 on June 25, and reaching 79,000 on June 27, 2024.

Sectoral Surge

Today (July 3), the 30 share Sensex climbed to 545.35 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 79,986.80. Similarly, Nifty gained 168.60 points or 0.70 per cent at 24,292.45.

Today's rally was broad-based, with key sectors like banking, financial services, auto, metals, FMCG, pharma, and realty driving significant gains.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices surged approximately 2 percent each.

Historical Context

The Sensex took just over five years to double from 40,000 to 80,000 points. In contrast, it took 19 years to reach 40,000 from 10,000 points.