Ramkrishna Forgings wins $1.2 mn worth domestic order in oil and gas segment

Ramkrishna Forgings has won a domestic order worth Rs 9 crore ($1.2 million) from a Multinational Oil & Gas Tier-1 component supplier in India, according to news reports.

Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said: “This order validates our oil and gas technical capabilities and marks our entry into a new product category. The component supplier will export these components to major Oil & Gas machinery and equipment OEMs in the USA which reiterates our commitment towards maintaining international quality standards."

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:12 PM IST