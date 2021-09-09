Ramesh Subramanian takes over as Managing Director of Bharat PetroResources

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has announced the appointment of S. Ramesh as the Managing Director of the Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL), a wholly owned subsidiary company of BPCL and consequently he has taken over yesterday.

S. Ramesh is a BE (Mechanical) with a PGD in Computer Programing System Analysis & Commercial Applications with more than 35 years of accomplished experience in Procurement, Engineering, Construction, Commissioning multi-faceted Projects, handling multi-disciplinary Project Teams and managing various functions in Upstream, Refinery and all aspects of Oil & Gas Projects including Sales and Operations.

His rich experience of more than 6 years as General Director with IBV BrasilPetroleoLtda posted at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil heading an upstream JV with an investment of USD 1.8 Billion is a highlight of his career.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:00 PM IST