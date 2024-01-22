Ram Temple Consecration: Reliance To Conduct Special Puja At Temples Across Premises

Reliance To Conduct Special Puja At Temples Across Premises | File/ Representative Image

Holiday across its offices, special puja at temples across premises, live streaming of 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony on Jio properties and distribution of 'diyas' to all visitors to its retail stores is how Reliance Industries is marking the consecration of the Ram temple on Monday.

While all members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the event, Reliance was one of the first private organisations in India to declare a holiday to enable over four lakh employees celebrate the occasion.

Special Puja at Temples Across Reliance Premises

The various temples at Reliance premises across the country will celebrate the occasion with special puja on Monday, sources said.

These include temples at Reliance facilities in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Dahej, Nagothane, Hazira, Silvassa, Halol, Hoshiarpur, Nagpur, Shahdol, Kakinada and various other locations.

Read Also Ram Temple Consecration: Business Tycoons Converge In Ayodhya Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Reliance Jio and Retail Initiatives

In addition, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail have activated several special services for the benefit of Ram bhakts, devotees and pilgrims.

Sources said Jio - the group's telecom arm - has upgraded its True4G and Standalone 5G networks in Ayodhya and set up additional towers across the city for enhanced and seamless network.

Multiple Cells on Wheels (CoWs) have been placed across key locations for ubiquitous connectivity. Also, charging stations have been set up across key paths to help visitors charge their devices constantly. Some of these charging stations will be permanent installations in Ayodhya.

It is also extending support for setting up 'May I Help You' desks at important locations in the city including providing Reliance's Independence brand of bottled water and refreshments by consumer products and Jio Wi-fi connectivity.

Live Telecast and Updates

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be telecast live with real-time updates on JioTV, JioTV+ and JioNews in collaboration with Doordarshan, they said.

JioTV will provide customers with comprehensive details about the ceremony, including rituals, traditions, and cultural significance. Also, JioTV and JioNews will feature expert comments and analysis, offering viewers unique insights into the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

Reliance Retail is offering water to visitors, pilgrims, and commuters across Ayodhya through specially set up kiosks at important locations.

Murals have been put on the main path.

Diyas will be distributed to all visitors to the Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores in Ayodhya, they said adding pilgrims / devotees will be served tea at kiosks set up outside the stores in the city.