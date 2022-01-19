e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Rallis India's net profit falls 13.3 pc to Rs 39.6 cr in Dec quarter

Rallis India Ltd stated that the revenue from operations rises 10.1 per cent to Rs 628.08 crore during October-December 2021. |

Rallis India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, posted a 13.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs. 39.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that it had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations rises 10.1 per cent to Rs 628.08 crore during October-December 2021 as against Rs 570.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses rose 13.3 per cent to Rs 580.50 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

