Rallis India's net profit falls 13.3 pc to Rs 39.6 cr in Dec quarter

Rallis India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, posted a 13.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs. 39.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that it had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations rises 10.1 per cent to Rs 628.08 crore during October-December 2021 as against Rs 570.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses rose 13.3 per cent to Rs 580.50 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:59 PM IST