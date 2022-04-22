Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10% after Q4 earnings

Rallis India shares on Friday tumbled nearly 10 percent after it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for March quarter 2021-22.

The stock tanked 9.19 percent to Rs 255.25 on the BSE. At 11.16 AM, the stock was down 5.78 percent to Rs 264.85.

At the NSE, it went lower by 9.61 percent to Rs 254.40. At 11.19 AM, the stock was down 6.13 percent at Rs 264.20.

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for March quarter due to multiple challenges, including in seeds business.

The agrochemicals firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 8 crore during January-March 2020-21, Rallis India said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew 7.85 percent to Rs 508 crore. In the year-ago period, it was Rs 471 crore.

Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said, ''The company delivered a resilient performance in the wake of multiple headwinds during the year. Our domestic crop care business grew at 14 percent and exports by 6.2 percent during the year. Our seeds business faced challenges and revenue declined by 13 percent.''

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:22 AM IST