Rallis India shares slip over 6% on muted December quarter numbers

Shares of Rallis India settled nearly 6 percent lower after the company reported a 13.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the December 2021 quarter.

The stock finally settled at Rs 277.40, down by 5.85 per cent over its last close.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal.

'The erratic monsoon season this year has not favoured agri input companies as excessive rainfall continued into the third quarter in the southern states,'' stated Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:54 PM IST