Rallis India Revenue Falls To ₹782 Cr In Q1FY24 |

Rallis India Limited, a TATA Enterprise and a leading player in the Indian agri inputs industry announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

Key Highlights

The Company recorded revenue of ₹782 Cr for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 vs ₹863 Cr over PY.

Profit before tax (before exceptional items) was at ₹85 Cr as compared to PY of ₹91 Cr and the Profit after tax (after exceptional items) was ₹63 Cr, as compared to ₹67 Cr of PY.

During the quarter Company repaid ₹25 Cr of working capital loan.

“Crop Care Business has been affected by high market inventories, steep price drops and delayed onset of monsoon. Although our revenues for Q1 FY24 were lower at ₹782 Cr vis-a-vis ₹863 Cr of Q1 FY23, margins were largely maintained through better product mix and dynamic pricing actions. On the capex front, we are happy to announce that product trials on MPP commenced towards the end of Q1," said Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India.

Rallis India Limited Shares

The shares of Rallis India Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹210.20, up by 0.79 percent.