Rakuten Medical, Karkinos Healthcare announce strategic partnership

Rakuten Medical Inc, and Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited announced a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of novel cancer care to India. This includes a minority stake acquisition in Karkinos Healthcare by Rakuten Medical.

Rakuten Medical’s investment marks Karkinos Healthcare’s first international investor. Rakuten Medical is focused on developing and commercializing innovative cancer treatments for multiple indications based on its IlluminoxTM platform.

Karkinos is a healthcare technology platform focused on providing access to, and availability of, cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment options. This strategic collaboration will enable continued innovation in cancer care with the goal of transforming cancer care in India and abroad.

“We are happy to partner with Karkinos Healthcare, who is committed to transforming cancer care”, said Mickey Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Medical, Inc.

“We believe this partnership will open up more opportunities for cancer patients in the Indian market, help Rakuten Medical further develop and commercialize our treatment based on our Illuminox platform, and ultimately deliver on our mission to bring this technology to as many patients as possible”.

“Our collaboration with Rakuten Medical will allow us to introduce their breakthrough therapies and vital support structure for cancer patients in India”, said Venkataramanan R, Chief Executive Officer of Karkinos Healthcare. “We at Karkinos believe platforms like Rakuten Medical’s Illuminox platform can revolutionize cancer care in the country and beyond.”

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:00 PM IST