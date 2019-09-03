Rakesh Srivastava to join Nissan Motor India as Managing Director

New Delhi: Former Hyundai Motor India Director for Marketing and Sales Rakesh Srivastava will take over as the Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, according to sources.

Srivastava, who had left the South Korean auto major last year to lead JSW Energy's electric vehicle unit, will formally join the Indian unit of struggling Japanese automaker Nissan later this week. When contacted for comments, Nissan Motor India and Srivastava declined to comment.

Srivastava, who joined Hyundai as Vice President and served for six years, played a key role in the company's growth during the period, strengthening its position as the second biggest player in the passenger vehicles segment.

He was instrumental in the launch of key products like i10 Grand, Verna, Elite i20 and Creta. Before joining Hyundai, he had worked with Maruti Suzuki India for close to 15 years. An alumni of IIM Ahmedabad, Srivastava had also worked in tobacco and paint industry.

Nissan has been struggling with leadership in its Indian operations. In June this year, Thomas Kuehl resigned as President of Nissan India after taking over the responsibility in October 2017. Earlier in June last year, Jerome Saigot had resigned as Managing Director for Indian operations to pursue a career outside the group.