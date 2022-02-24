Rakesh Sharma re-appointed MD & CEO, IDBI Bank for 3 years

Rakesh Sharma has been reappointed as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the IDBI bank for a period of three years, effective March 19, 2022. IDBI Bank on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved the reappointment of Sharma.

Sharma is a seasoned banker with a total stint of over 33 years in the State Bank of India (SBI) across various positions.

He then moved to Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. as MD & CEO and served there for a period of 18 months.

He retired from Canara Bank as MD & CEO after serving for a period of 3 years, in July 2018.

He has expertise in Accountancy, Agriculture & Rural Economy, Banking, Economics, Small Scale Industry, HR, and Business Management.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:25 PM IST