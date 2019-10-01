Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife buys Tata Communications shares

Mumbai: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha on Monday picked up 19.65 lakh shares of digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications for an estimated Rs 73 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal BSE data, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has purchased a total of 19,65,000 shares of Tata Communications. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 370, valuing the transaction at Rs 72.7 crore, the data noted.

Meanwhile, Amansa Holding Pvt Ltd sold 18,52,638 shares of the digital infrastructure provider for Rs 68.55 crore. As of the June quarter, Amansa Holding owned over 53.88 lakh scrips, or 1.89% stake in the company.