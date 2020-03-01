Rajni Hasija, a lone Board Member in race for CMD, IRCTC

The government has started searching for the successor to M P Mall as Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the post is falling vacant next year on February 1, 2021.

Rajni Hasija has been on the Board of our Company since May 18, 2018. She is an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1989 batch. She is a science scholar with an M.Phil from Delhi University. She also possesses a post graduate diploma in Human Resource Management and a degree in Law. In her illustrious career in Indian Railways spread over 29 years, she has worked in various managerial capacities in various divisions, zones as well as various Public Sector Undertakings and has extensive experience in the field of IT, marketing, operations and planning over Indian Railways. She has also been associated with IRCTC in the capacity of Group General Manager handling IT business segment and also overall in-charge of an entire zone. Smt. Hasija had a pioneering role in the inception and development of the internet ticketing site of railways ‘www.irctc.co.in’. With her sound technical knowledge, organizing and planning skill and ability to communicate with her peers and team, she has successfully completed very challenging and time-bound projects for IRCTC, which ranged from planning and execution of the dynamic online cum counter ticketing platform for Commonwealth Games 2010 to the successful of Maharajas’ Express Luxury Tourist Train – the flagship tourism product of IRCTC.