Rajiv Gandhi trust received funds from Zakir Naik, Rana Kapoor: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

After Rahul Gandhi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with Gautam Adani, with a picture of the two together, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has attacked the Gandhi family over past corruption scandals. He dismissed all allegations about Sri Lanka and India, claiming that everything was done through procedure.

He also alleged that the Gandhi family's Rajiv Gandhi Trust received funds from former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor accused in a scam, Zakir Naik, as well as Nirav Choksi and China.

Prasad attacked Rahul Gandhi over his brother-in-law Robert Vadra's involvement in DLF scam. He also brought up Adarsh Scam, coal scam and the 2G spectrum scam, which involved congress leaders. Brings up his father Rajiv Gandhi's link to Bofors scam, says Rahul Gandhi called Quatrochi Mamaji.

The whole ecosystem of Congress works on twin corrupt pillars deal and commission, according to Ravi Shankar Prasad. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi attended events and parties of Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

