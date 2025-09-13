 Rajiv Bajaj's Comment On KTM & Manufacturing In Europe Gathers Steam
Rajiv Bajaj who is known to make sharp yet honest opinions had made a strong comment. That comment is turning viral now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Rajiv Bajaj | File Picture

Rajiv Bajaj is trending, apparently on a weekend. The reason could be attributed to some of his recent comments. The 58-year old Chief of Pune based Bajaj Auto has been known to speak his mind. From GST to make in India to Tariffs, Bajaj has offered simpler and honest takes on a wide-variety of complex topics.

During the weekend, comments from his most recent interaction with a TV Business channel captured social media attraction. Trends also picked up for KTM, implying that his comments about KTM could were being read and shared by netizens.

In the interview, Bajaj had explained how exports-volume for Bajaj Auto had picked up in recent times. He had also explained that his company's ease in sourcing rare earth metals which India's auto sector had been grappling with for quite sometime now. Bajaj admitted that the automobile giant had no problems in sourcing them from China.

Elaborating about KTM, Bajaj made comparisons to how Triumph had shifted its production line-up to Thailand and benefitted from the strategy. In the same interview, Bajaj was asked about KTM brand in which Bajaj Auto is planning to infuse Rs 7,200 crores. Although Bajaj's association with KTM and Triumph has been known for quite sometime now, KTM's manufacturing plant in Austria, Europe reportedly had to halt production citing lack of missing critical parts.

Netizens seem to be metaphorically reading between the lines of Rajiv Bajaj's statements. He had commented that manufacturing in Europe was dead. Of course the dead could be an implication to being "unviable" but that seems to be the reason for Rajiv Bajaj trending on a weekend.

Of course, in the same interaction, Bajaj had expressed confidence about India's growth story and how export potential of Bajaj Auto had improved in recent years. Bajaj Auto is a heavyweight stock in Indian financial markets.

