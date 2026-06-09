Rajiv Bajaj To Step Down as Non-Executive Director Of Bajaj Finserv

Rajiv Bajaj | File Picture

Rajiv Bajaj will step down as a non-executive director of Bajaj Finserv after deciding not to seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting on July 31, 2026, according to a filing by the financial services firm on Tuesday.

He informed the company that his expanding responsibilities at Bajaj Auto, including oversight of newly established businesses and the group’s recent acquisition of KTM, prompted him to reduce external commitments.

Bajaj will retire by rotation at the AGM. The board noted his decision and recorded its appreciation for his long-standing contributions.

This follows a similar board-level change earlier this year. In April, Rajiv Bajaj informed Bajaj Finance that he would not seek re-election as a non-executive director, ending his long tenure on the lender’s board.

The company acknowledged his service and placed on record its appreciation.

Rajiv Bajaj continues to serve as managing director of Bajaj Auto and remains a key leader within the Bajaj group.

He has spent over three decades with the company, guiding its transformation into a global motorcycle and three-wheeler manufacturer.