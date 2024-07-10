 Rajasthan Budget Proposes ₹27k Cr For Health Sector, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Rural Houses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRajasthan Budget Proposes ₹27k Cr For Health Sector, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Rural Houses

Rajasthan Budget Proposes ₹27k Cr For Health Sector, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Rural Houses

Presenting the full budget for the fiscal, she said four lakh vacancies will be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari arrives to present the state Budget during the Assembly session, in Jaipur, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) | -

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday proposed Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state Budget for FY25.

Presenting the full budget for the fiscal, she said four lakh vacancies will be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed.

Moreover, the budget proposed electricity connection to 2 lakh households, Rs 100 crore for corridor at Khatu Shyam temple, and formation of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.

Read Also
PM Modi To Meet Economists Ahead Of Union Budget On Thursday
article-image

She said that for the first time, nine greenfield expressways will be built in the state and free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students.

Amid uproar created by the Opposition, Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led state, said the government has decided to work on 10 resolutions.

She said the state government is committed to making the state a USD 350 billion economy, developing water, electricity and road facilities, planning urban development, and empowering farmers.

The minister also highlighted that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents that happened in the previous government, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Budget Proposes ₹27k Cr For Health Sector, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Rural Houses

Rajasthan Budget Proposes ₹27k Cr For Health Sector, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Rural Houses

Maharashtra Looks To Implement Populist Scheme As State's Debt Rises To ₹7 Lakh Crore

Maharashtra Looks To Implement Populist Scheme As State's Debt Rises To ₹7 Lakh Crore

What You Need to Know About Applying for Your First RuPay Credit Card

What You Need to Know About Applying for Your First RuPay Credit Card

RVNL At Life High: Here Are The 5 Reasons Why This Stock Is Rallying And Booming In Indian Railway...

RVNL At Life High: Here Are The 5 Reasons Why This Stock Is Rallying And Booming In Indian Railway...

Trademark Infringement: Patanjali Asked To Deposit ₹50 Lakh For Breach Of HC Order

Trademark Infringement: Patanjali Asked To Deposit ₹50 Lakh For Breach Of HC Order