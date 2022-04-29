Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO subscribed 12.43 times on final day of subscription

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited IPO has been subscribed 12.43 times on the final day of subscription

The QIB portion got subscribed almost 39 times and retail portion received over 4.5 lakh applications.

The initial public offer of Hyderabad based Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited, a multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India, founded by Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director and operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities was subscribed 12.43 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to BSE data, the IPO (Initial Public Offer) got bids for 25,49,03,787 shares against 2,05,14,617 shares on offer.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 38.90 times subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 3.73 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 1.38 times receiving more than 4.5 lakh applications amounting to Rs 750cr in the retail category alone.

Overall the Rs1580 crore offer comprising of fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and the rest towards offer for sale, got subscription worth more than Rs. 13,000 crore.

On Tuesday, the multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain had garnered nearly Rs 470 crore from anchor investors and is likely to list on the exchanges on May 10, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:50 PM IST