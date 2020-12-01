Railways to prepare detailed report on corporatisation of production units, discuss it with unions

Rail PSU RITES will prepare a detailed project report on the proposed corporatisation of the railways' production units, which will be discussed with the unions in April-June next year, Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said Tuesday.

Railway unions have vehemently opposed the national transporter's decision to turn its production units into corporate entities, raising concerns about job losses. "The detailed project report for the corporatisation of the railway production units is being prepared by RITES. Once it is ready we will discuss it with unions and see how best we can take it forward along with ensuring that interests of railway employees are adequately taken care off," Yadav said while addressing a press conference. He said the consultation period will be of two to three months between April and June next year. "Based on the talks with the trade unions and railway employees we will proceed further," Yadav said.

The railways plans to corporatise its production units which it has claimed will result in greater efficiency. These include the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Diesel Locomotive Works, Diesel Modernization Works, Wheel and Axle Plant, Rail Wheel Plant, Rail Coach Factory and Modern Coach Factory.

These plans have also been opposed by Opposition parties, including the Congress. To a question on only three companies bidding for the manufacturing of Vande Bharat train sets, Yadav said the tender was a domestic one with local content requirement increased to over 75 per cent.

He said technical evaluation was going on and after that the financial bid will be open.

In September this year, almost a month after cancelling the tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat train sets, the Indian Railways invited fresh tenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed train sets focusing on the domestic manufacturers and promoting the government's ambitious Make in India project.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry had said it has floated the revised tender of semi high speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets for which the pre-bid meeting will be held on September 29. The ministry had said the tender will open on November 17, 2020.

According to the railway ministry officials, train sets shall be manufactured at ICF-Chennai, RCF-Kapurthala and MCF-Raebareli.