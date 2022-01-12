e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

The process to establish the edge data centres has been set in motion with the floating of Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting the industry.
Agencies
The 'edge data centres' will be set up by RailTel jointly with partners. |

The 'edge data centres' will be set up by RailTel jointly with partners. |

Advertisement

RailTel, a Central Government PSU, stated that it will create 'edge data centres' at Railway premises across 102 locations, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns in the country.

The 'edge data centres' will be set up by RailTel jointly with partners.

RailTel said that this activity will entail an investment opportunity of around Rs 500 crore.

The process to establish the edge data centres has been set in motion with the floating of Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting the industry to partner in this exercise, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement