RailTel surges over 50% in grey market premium: Know about Railtel IPO before investing

On Tuesday (February 16), state-run RailTel’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription. The company, which is planning to raise Rs 819 crore via IPO route, has fixed the price band at Rs 93-94 per share.

Now, in the grey market the shares of the telecom infrastructure providers in India is trading 50 per cent higher from the price band. Over the weekend, it was trading around 40 per cent.

The offer of the company will close on February 18, 2021

What makes the company attractive to investors: